Dundalk man admitted having prescription drug for sale or supply

A 22 year old man who admitted having prescription drug Alprazolam for sale or supply, had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week so the Defence can produce a report from a treatment centre he subsequently attended.

Cameron Treanor with an address at Oldbridge, Toberona, was charged with committing the offence at Road Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk on June 23rd last year.

The court heard last Wednesday that gardai were on mobile patrol when the spotted two men who were acting suspiciously in Muirhevnamor where they had been cycling at speed.

Sgt. Fintan McGroder said the defendant appeared nervous and subsequently ‘produced from his pants’ 28 sheets, each containing 10 Alprazolam tablets worth €560 in total.

Sgt. McGroder added the accused admitted supplying them to persons he would not name.

The court heard the defendant had two previous convictions for road traffic matters.

The defence solicitor said her client was addicted to heroin and fell in with very bad company.

However she said that he has taken steps himself to address his difficulties and has attended a residential treatment course and is now working as brick-layer.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said it is a very serious matter and she was considering a custodial sentence.

The case was put back for two weeks so a report could be produced from the drug treatment centre, which the accused claims to have entered in March.