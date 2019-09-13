26 new homes planned for Ardee town

26 new homes in a mix of apartments and houses are planned for Ardee town.

Castleguard Properties Limited have applied to Louth County Council this week to build 18 apartments and eight houses at John Street/Stoney Lane in Ardee.

According to the application, the development consists of a part-three, part-four storey apartment block, with communal amenity space at third floor level, comprising 18 apartments.

There would be three one bedroom and 15 two bedroom apartments, each served by private terrace at ground floor level or private balcony on the upper levels.

The applicant also seeks to construct eight 8 three bedroom two storey, with attic accommodation, dormer windows, and rooflights, houses comprising six terraced units and two semi-detached units, with each house to be served by a private garden and the gardens of house no.s 1 & 3-8 also served by pedestrian access lane to rear.

Off-street parking areas consisting 20 car parking spaces and six cycle parking spaces are included in the application.

A decision is due on the application by November 4 with submissions due by October 14.