Deaths in Louth - Friday September 13 2019

The death has occurred of Ines Whelan (née Catalano) of Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Francis' Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Seán and adoring mother of Luca.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, mother Annarosa, father Vito, mother-in-law Marie (Whelan), step-brothers and step-sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Whelan family home, 128 Ard Easmuinn (Eircode A91 X7K6) from 2pm on Friday.

Removal on Sunday to St. Nicholas' Church, Bridge Street, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis' Hospice, Blanchardstown c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Sunday, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rosie McCormack (née Garland) of Templetown, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, in her 99th year, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Joseph.

Predeceased by her brothers Patrick and John, sister Molly and niece Carol. She will be sadly missed by her nephew Seán and Nina Flanagan and family, niece Kathleen Flanagan and David Gogatz, nephew John Garland and family, nephew Brian Callaghan and his son Michael, her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 4pm-8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday at 1.15pm, to St. James’ Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Gray-Rice (née Molloy) of Hyde Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday September 12 2019, peacefully in the love and tender care of the Louth County Hospital.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Friday afternoon 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to St, Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St, Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May she rest in peace



