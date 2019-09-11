Well known Dundalk café closes its doors

The well known Jackie's Cafe at the Market Square in Dundalk has announced today that it is to close.

On a sign on the café today the owners said that:

"To all our valued customers

"Jackie's Cafe has shut its doors after nine great years as we focus on our life with our family and kids.

"Thank you for your patronage, your friendliness, and your friendship that made us such a success.

"We will miss you all."