Stole purse which had been lost at Dundalk supermarket check-out

A man who stole a purse which the owner had lost at a self-service check-out in a local supermarket, went on to make a number of purchases through tapping the debit card at other two other outlets, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Filipe Fernandez (39) with an address at Cois Croinn, Saltown, Dundalk was before the court charged with the theft of the purse worth €175 and with making three unauthorised purchases on November 11th last year.

The court heard the victim had called to Dundalk Garda Station to report her purse stolen just before 2.30pm.

CCTV from Tesco Extra showed her drop it in the self-service area of the store while the defendant could be seen to pick it up and go through it in the lift before putting it in his pocket.

Mr. Fernanez then went to the McDonald’s drive-thru nearby and paid for a number of items with the injured party’s debit card. He also made two purchases at Dunnes Stores in Ard Easmuinn.

The total loss involved amounted to €262.03.

The accused – who had no previous convictions, made full admissions when questioned.

The Defence solicitor stressed that his client had co-operated fully and had €130 in court in part payment towards the loss suffered.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case for three weeks, saying the balance of the money should be in court then.