Fined for careless driving in Dundalk

A motorist who exited the Armagh Road at the Lisdoo junction, turning wide – onto the incorrect side of the road, was fined €300 at Dundalk district court last week for careless driving.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard that gardai were stopped at the traffic lights on April 13th last when they saw Oisin Flynn of Bog Road, Forkhill travel through the junction at speed, and turn towards Dowdallshill.

The 20 year old – who had no previous convictions, was originally charged with dangerous driving arising out of the incident, but Judge McKiernan accepted a plea to the lesser charge.