Local property developer on Revenue List of Defaulters

Blackrock property developer on Revenue List of Defaulters

MW Developments LTD, based at Linenhall, Springfield, Seafield Road, Blackrock have been named on the latest Revenue Defaulters List.

The property developing company were hit with a total bill of €50,747 as part of a Revenue Audit Case for underdeclaration of VAT.

The total breaks down as follows: Tax - €26,774; Interest - €15,941; Penalties - €8,032.