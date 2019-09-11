Deaths in Louth - Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The death has occurred of Paul McKevitt of Crossneen, Carlow / Dundalk

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Grace and much loved father of Aoife, Aiden and Kieran and adored grandfather of Emily, Sophie, Laura, Claire, Saoirse, Finnian and Jacob. Sadly missed by his loving family also by Mark, Katy and Shirley, brothers Frank and Kevin, sisters Marie and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Wednesday concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in Sleatty Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to St. Vincent de Paul.

The death has occurred of Sr Phyllis Heaney of Drogheda, Louth / Navan, Meath

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her parents, James and Lizzie and her brother Seamus (Jimmy). Sadly missed by her brother Paddy her sister Eilish, her sisters-in-law Betty and Agnes and their families, relatives and many friends and her MMM Community.

Reposing at the convent from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, 11th September. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Thursday, 12th September, in the Convent followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Drogheda.

The death has occurred of Alastair (Finian) McQuillan of Lower Glanmire Road, Cork City, Cork / Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Heather House, Community Nursing Unit. ALASTAIR (FINIAN), dearly beloved husband of Mary (née Dennehy), much loved father of Ann and Máire and dear brother of Colm, Una, Oliver, and the late Liam, Brendan and Máire.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sister, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Luke, Matthew, Jessica, Rebecca, and Ruth, great-grandaughter Isabelle, extended family and friends.

Lying in repose at the Coburg Street. Funeral Home of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. Removal at 6.00pm on (Wednesday) evening to St. Patrick’s Church, Lower Glanmire Road, Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on (Thursday). Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Heather House Community Nursing Unit.