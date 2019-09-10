Storm Gabrielle to bring 100km per hour winds this week

Storm Gabrielle is forecast to bring 100 km per hour (storm force) winds to Ireland on Wednesday night.

Irish Weather Online said Wednesday will see increasing southwest winds late in the day reaching near gale force as remnants of Storm Gabrielle race northeast across Connacht and Ulster overnight into Thursday morning.

The experts added: “Winds overnight will be as strong as 70 to 100 km/hr especially in exposed Atlantic coastal counties.

“Thursday will continue windy for much of the day before moderating, southwest to west 50 to 80 km/hr.”

However advance forecasts show the weather will dramatically improve from Friday onwards with temperatures to reach the mid-20 degrees Celsius in the following days.

Irish Weather Online added: “Friday and next weekend will become settled under strong high pressure, with light breezes or calm conditions developing, and at least some warm sunshine each day, with clear and chilly nights.

“Highs will be near 20 C.

“The following week may see a prolonged dry spell and warmer weather developing with some chance of highs reaching the mid 20s in light southeast breezes.”