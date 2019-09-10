Stole man's glasses while out watching football in Dundalk

A 34-year-old man who stole another man’s glasses in the centre of the town, had been drinking while watching football in a local licensed premises earlier in the day, Dundalk district court was told last Wednesday.

Gary Morrow with an address at Meadow Grove, Dundalk admitted committing the offence on Earl Street around 11.30pm on March 26th last.

The court heard that the defendant was searched after the victim pointed him out to gardai on Jocelyn Street and the spectacles were found in his pocket – but the frame was bent and a lens was missing.

The court heard the accused had two previous convictions for being intoxicated in a public place and drink driving.

The defence solicitor said his client had paid the full value of the glasses €230 - not the cost of repair within 12 days of the incident and before the matter came to court.

The solicitor added that there was no history between the two men and his client very much regrets what happened.

He explained Mr. Morrow had been out watching football in a local hostelry and had more drink than was good for him.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan placed him under bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for 12 months.