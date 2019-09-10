Victim jumped into car and followed getaway vehicle in Dundalk

A 24-year-old Dublin man who trespassed at a family home in Dundalk, was pursued by the victim who jumped into his own car and followed the getaway vehicle, the local district court heard last week.

Michael Connors with an address at Trimleston, Balbriggan and formerly of Bremore, Pasture’s Green, Balbriggan, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary arising out of the incident on the Castletown Road, on June 3, 2015.

The court heard last Wednesday that the injured party was at the back of his home cutting trees shortly after 1pm when he heard a noise from inside the house and he saw two males and a female emerge.

A struggle ensured and both of the male intruders escaped in a car.

The injured party – whose mother and son were at the side of the home, chased the intruders in his own car.

The court heard the other two individuals involved had already had their cases finalised.

The accused had had eight previous convictions.

The court heard the defendant has three children under the age of three, but is not working and his mother is supporting his family.

The Defence barrister added that his client – who suffered a brain injury in 2016, had lost three siblings to suicide and his father had died when he was five years old.

He also said the accused was the victim of an aggravated burglary at his home and has a fractured skull.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a six month sentence – with the final two months suspended for 18 months subject to the defendant engaging with the Probation Service as set out in the report before the court.