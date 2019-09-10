Deaths in Louth - Tuesday September 10 2019

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Adams (née Clarke) of Point Road, Dundalk, Louth



On Monday September 9, 2019, peacefully in the love and tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife and best friend of Nathaniel and cherished mother of Máire McElligott, Nat, Hugh, Miceál, Pearse, Eoin and Cormac. Predeceased by daughter Caitlín and son Padraíc (in-infancy), daughter in-law Irine.

Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, son-in-law Jerry, daughters-in-law Colette, Lucy, Felicia, Ann, Bernice and Cormac's partner Kathleen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence, Point Road from Wednesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday afternoon driving to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Ard dheis Dé go raibh a haman dílis

House private on Thursday morning, by request.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernadette Butler (née Byrne) of Drumard, Killanny, Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Dundalk, Louth

On September 7, 2019, suddenly, at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by her devoted family. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Johnny, daughters Caroline, Albina and Tracey, sons Richard, John and Paul, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Maggie Mackin (Mullacrew) and Phylis Ruddy (Donaghmoyne) and brother Hughie (Louth Village), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, 10th September, from 12pm until 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday, 11th September, arriving to St. Enda's Church, Killanny, for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

May she rest in peace





The death has occurred of Mary Sharkey (née Conlon) of Kells Road, Ardee, Co. Louth

On September 8, 2019, peacefully after a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of the late Owen. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, in-laws, siblings, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am arriving to St. Malachy’s Church, Reaghstown, Co. Louth for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.

House private.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Phyllis Gavan (née Hughes) of St Finian’s Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Platin Road



On September 9, 2019, suddenly at her home in her 80th year. Phyllis, beloved mother of the late David and loving wife to Gabo.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Gabrielle sons Thomas and John, son-in-law Frank, daughter-in-law Nichola, grandchildren Christopher, Andrew, Daniel and Connor, sisters Bernie and Patsy, brothers Peter, Sean, Christy and Declan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 4pm until 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am driving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sally Byrne of Ashleigh Heights, North Road, Drogheda, Louth and formerly of Tenure Cross, Dunleer



Peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Honorary member and founding member of North East Vintage Car Club.

Predeceased by her husband James (Jimmy), son Jim and daughter Tina. Loving mother to Declan, Colin, Cathy and Michelle.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brothers, sister s, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A92 F5ND) on Tuesday September 10, from 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday 11th September in Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Tenure, at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Peter's Cemetery, Drogheda.

House private on Wednesday morning.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

May she rest in peace