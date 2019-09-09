'Crack cocaine' and €35,000 recovered following Dundalk raids

Following searches today as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the greater Dundalk area, Gardaí carried out a number of searches in the Muirhevnamor area of Dundalk.

During the course of the searches, Gardaí recovered crack cocaine (pending analysis), a small quantity of Cannabis (pending analysis) and approximately €35,000 in cash in various denominations and currencies.

One person has been arrested for possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.