Call for answers on ongoing Louth Boil Water Notice

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has said Irish Water need to be "open and honest" with those served by the Tallanstown Water Supply, after Irish Water recently confirmed the Boil Water Notice in Tallanstown is still in place.

“Those served by the Tallanstown Public Water Supply have been under a Boil Water Notice for six weeks. It is a hugely frustrating and inconvenient situation for them to be put in.”

“There is absolutely no indication of when the Boil Water Notice will be lifted. Irish Water need to be open about exactly what the problem is and what work is being done to fix it. In the meantime, I have already suggested that water could be provided from the Cavan Hill and Ardee Water Treatment Plants and pumped to Tallanstown”

“Irish Water need to update customers more regularly about the progress at Tallanstown. A solution is needed urgently so the people of Mid-Louth can use the water in their house freely and safely.”