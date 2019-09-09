M1 road closures to affect Louth motorists from today

Motorists in Louth are to be affected from today by M1 road closures that are to take place over the next 10 weeks, to facilitate the Celtic Roads Group to carry out pavement works.

The closures are to take place on the M1 motorway from Junction 10 (Drogheda North, Navan) to Junction 18 (Dundalk South, Ballymascanlon) at night time over a 10 week period from September 9 to November 16.

According to Louth County Council, the closure will take place in sections.

In a document seen by the Democrat last month, Louth County Council said that "the closure and diversions will be within the sections of the M1 on various dates within the period advertised and not the entire length of the Motorway (from Junctions 10 to Junction 18, and vice versa)."

It goes on to explain that:

"The work will be carried out on either direction of the motorway. However, only one direction will be closed at any one time.

"Road closures will generally be between two junctions only. All closures will be minimised in length and duration."

The local authority also say they hope to finish the work ahead of the ten week schedule.

"Every effort will be made to complete the works within a shorter period. We must build in a contingency for unsuitable weather conditions and the other issues which may affect the works programme."

While the closing times initially advertised were from 7.30pm to 6.30am, the council say this may not always be the case.

"A closure from 7.30pm to 6.30am will be very much the exception rather than the norm. Actual closures may start after 7.30pm and the road is likely to be re-opened before 6.30am each morning."

The impact on time for motorists and commuters will range from an additional five to ten minutes added to their journey, the council say.

"During a typical road closure, between individual junctions, journey times along the alternative diversion routes will increase by approximately 5-10 minutes."

The document also gives breakdown of where the works will predominantly take place.

"It is estimated that 20 percent of the closures will be on the northbound carriageway, 40 percent on the southbound carriageway with the remainder at Junction 14 and 16."