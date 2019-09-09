Full list of Louth Culture Night events

Culture Night returns to Louth on Friday, September 20 and brings a kaleidoscope of arts and entertainment, completely free! County Louth has an impressive hub of exciting and creative ideas and talents which are celebrated on this night.

This year, over 15 events are taking place in Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee. There is something for everyone, including music, exhibitions, workshops for children, dance, drama and lots more.

Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD, said: “the theme for Culture Night 2019 is ‘wrap up in culture’ and that’s exactly what I urge people to do on Friday September 20th as Culture Night returns to towns and cities across the island of Ireland for a late night celebration of culture in all its forms. One of my favourite things to do each year is to get out and enjoy a little cultural discovery, experiencing something I might not have before. “

Take a look at the events listed below and come out on the 20th September to celebrate Louth’s cultural scene.



DUNDALK

An Tain Arts Centre Town Hall, Crowe St, Dundalk,

Family Hangout: Children’s face painting, with Linda McConville 6pm – 7pm

'Snapshot' - installation/projection in the Basement Gallery 6pm-10pm

Woodland fairy workshop with Rozzi Kennedy. (Suitable for ages 4 – 7) 7pm - 7.45pm

Big Sing community event with Music Generation in the Main Theatre 7pm - 8pm

Family Hangout: Backstage tours, with Paul Hayes 7pm, 8pm & 9pm

Mike Nielsen playing an eclectic mix of guitar music in the Foyer. 7.30pm-8.30pm

Open studio and reception, with artist in residence Rozzi Kennedy 8pm - 10pm



Dundalk Library Roden Place, Dundalk. 6.30pm - 7.45pm

Mark Corcoran and The Plastic Palace People will perform a special gig. Free

Creative Spark Clontygora Ct, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk, Co. Louth, 7pm - 9pm

Screen-Printed Origami For Adults (Aged 16+) Free but booking essential

The Oriel Centre Dundalk Gaol, Carrick Road, Dundalk 8pm- 11pm.

A free night of Traditional Music, song, dance and stories. Refreshments will be served.

Dundalk BIDS Office Market Square, Dundalk 7pm – 9.30pm

From High Kings to Derry Girls – walk, talks, videos and group discussion in County Museum

Followed by Live Music in the Spirit Store, George’s Quay, Dundalk. Free but booking essential.



M.A.D. Youth Theatre Earl Street, Dundalk. Play starting at 6pm and 7.30pm Age 16+

Did you feel unready at the time? - A new commissioned promenade play, written by Daniel Thomson and directed by Lewis Magee, and produced by Kwasie Boyce. Free but booking essential.

DROGHEDA

Droichead Arts Centre Barlow House to Stockwell Street. Trails at 8pm & 8.30pm Age 14+

Culture trail featuring local professional artists, Droichead Youth Theatre & musicians. Many cultural experiences on offer from print studios in The Yard, Barlow House, public art Interventions across West Street, to music in the gallery, words in café/bar before finishing in the theatre. Free but booking essential.



Millmount Craft Quarter Drogheda – Family friendly 6pm - 9.00pm

A free event welcoming our new resident Textile Artist Breda Mc Nelis; Art and Craft Studios open; Silk Painting; Textile Art; Upcycling demonstrations; Exhibition of New Art Work by Els

Borghart. Children’s Pinch Pot Pottery workshop 6pm - 8pm. Ceramic Exhibition by Nanette Ledwith @ Gallery 13 Millmount and free access to Millmount Tower and Museum.



Highlanes St Laurence Street, Drogheda 7.30pm – 9pm

Art, Artists and the Mythological Boyne River. Community Historian, Brendan Matthews discusses artists and artwork in the Drogheda Municipal Art Collection focusing on the mythological influence of the Boyne River. Including Mick Dunne and Jim McArdle playing some tunes in the gallery with informal refreshments.

ARDEE

Dilín Ó Deamhas - Ardee Library, Market St, Cappocksgreen, Ardee, Co. Louth 7pm- 8.30pm

Enjoy and participate in a free event of music, song and dance with local groups in Ardee Library led by members of the Ardee Concert Band and Oriel Traditional Orchestra.



Culture Night is brought to you by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Louth County Council.

A full programme of events and participating venues is now available on www.culturenight.ie