Deaths in Dundalk - Monday September 9 2019

The death has occurred of Jason Murray of late of Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday September 7, 2019, peacefully, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his father Johnny, he will be sadly missed by his mother Kathleen, brother Jonathan, sisters Pamella Coe (Canada), Louise Conroy (Waterford), brothers in-law Michael and John, sister in-law Joanne, step-dad Peter Hughes, nephews Jayden and Kyran, nieces Holly and Ella, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his his mother's residence, Waterville Crescent, Ashbrook, from Monday afternoon 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Dromiskin Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning, by request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr Joan (Kathleen) McManus of Sisters of Mercy, Laytown, Co Meath and formerly Convent of Mercy, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan



On Sunday, September 8, peacefully, after a short illness in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheada. Beloved daughter of the late Benny and Margaret McManus, Grigg, Castleblayney.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Patricia (Connolly) Ballybay, Sr Mary, Society of Holy Child Jesus, Margaret (Mohan) Tyholland, brothers Michael (Dundalk), Brian (Grigg), nieces, nephews, relatives, Sisters Of Mercy Nothern Province, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing this Monday afternoon at St Colmcille’s Laytown (eircode A92DP65) from 4pm until 8pm and again on Tuesday from 12 noon until removal at 5.30pm to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Laytown, for 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, arriving approx 2pm.

I measc na nAingeal go raibh sí.

May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace

The death has occurred of Zbigniew Henryk of Riverside Drive, Red Barns Road, Dundalk, Louth



Suddenly, at home. Beloved husband of Monika, dear father of Rafal, Lukasz, Jessica and Kevin, son of Frank and Barbara and brother of Aga and Mariusz.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, parents, sister, brother, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anna Faughey of Donaghmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after being wonderfully cared for in St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital on September 8, 2019.

Anna, daughter of the late Bernard and Mary and sister of Joe and the late Brian and Michael. Deeply regretted by her nephews Brian, David, Bernard, Michael, John and Declan, niece Clare and Deirdre, sister in law Sally, and Maud, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 5pm until 7pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace



