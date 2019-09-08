Tropical Storm Gabrielle could hit Louth and Ireland next week

According to an Irish weather forecasting service, an incoming tropical storm could bring "strong winds and rain" with "weather warnings would be likely" for parts of Ireland, including Louth next Thursday.

Weather Alerts Ireland gave the update on social media, adding that "as Hurricane Dorian is expected to move much further North than Ireland, another system will move further south towards Ireland."

The update adds: Post Tropical Storm Gabrielle is currently moving East in the middle of the Atlantic and weakening.

"The storm is expected to strengthen again before moving North East towards Ireland in the Jet Stream.

"The current track shows it off the North West Coast of Ireland on Thursday. The max wind gusts at the moment is 166km/h but this north of Ireland and Scotland.

"A slight move south could push this storm to hit Ireland with strong winds and rain and weather warnings would be likely.

"Although this is a long way away this is a storm that could bring damage and flooding to parts of the country."