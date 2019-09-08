Tropical Storm Gabrielle could hit Louth and Ireland next week
Weather
Reporter:
David Lynch
8 Sept 2019
According to an Irish weather forecasting service, an incoming tropical storm could bring "strong winds and rain" with "weather warnings would be likely" for parts of Ireland, including Louth next Thursday.
Weather Alerts Ireland gave the update on social media, adding that "as Hurricane Dorian is expected to move much further North than Ireland, another system will move further south towards Ireland."
The update adds: Post Tropical Storm Gabrielle is currently moving East in the middle of the Atlantic and weakening.
"The storm is expected to strengthen again before moving North East towards Ireland in the Jet Stream.
"The current track shows it off the North West Coast of Ireland on Thursday. The max wind gusts at the moment is 166km/h but this north of Ireland and Scotland.
"A slight move south could push this storm to hit Ireland with strong winds and rain and weather warnings would be likely.
"Although this is a long way away this is a storm that could bring damage and flooding to parts of the country."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: Dundalk Democrat, Unit 16B Williamson's Mall, Dundalk, Co Louth Email: editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie Telephone: 042 9334058
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Dundalk Democrat provides news, events and sport features from the Dundalk area. For the best up to date information relating to Dundalk and the surrounding areas visit us at Dundalk Democrat regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on