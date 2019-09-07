Latest Dundalk arson attack 'absolute madness'

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has described the latest arson attack in Clontygora Court in Dundalk as "absolute madness which could have resulted in multiple properties being torched, residents injured and worse."
Councillor Ó Murchú said: “There have been numerous incidents and petrol bomb attacks on this house in Clontygora Court this week. This culminated in the attack at around 10pm last night, Friday, when the house was set on fire.
"Luckily the Fire Brigade and Gardaí were on the scene very quickly to put out the fire, secure the scene and make sure people were safe.
"I was there to witness neighbours being put out of their houses to ensure their safety. These criminal attacks are endangering many families and there is huge concern in the area.
"No retaliation should occur. Calm is needed.
"The Gardaí should be given all the cooperation and resources required.
"Attacks like this cannot be tolerated and are a further symptom of the ongoing criminal violence that communities are suffering in this town, county and across this country."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: Dundalk Democrat, Unit 16B Williamson's Mall, Dundalk, Co Louth Email: editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie Telephone: 042 9334058
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Dundalk Democrat provides news, events and sport features from the Dundalk area. For the best up to date information relating to Dundalk and the surrounding areas visit us at Dundalk Democrat regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on