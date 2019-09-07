Latest Dundalk arson attack 'absolute madness'

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has described the latest arson attack in Clontygora Court in Dundalk as "absolute madness which could have resulted in multiple properties being torched, residents injured and worse."



Councillor Ó Murchú said: “There have been numerous incidents and petrol bomb attacks on this house in Clontygora Court this week. This culminated in the attack at around 10pm last night, Friday, when the house was set on fire.

"Luckily the Fire Brigade and Gardaí were on the scene very quickly to put out the fire, secure the scene and make sure people were safe.



"I was there to witness neighbours being put out of their houses to ensure their safety. These criminal attacks are endangering many families and there is huge concern in the area.

"No retaliation should occur. Calm is needed.

"The Gardaí should be given all the cooperation and resources required.

"Attacks like this cannot be tolerated and are a further symptom of the ongoing criminal violence that communities are suffering in this town, county and across this country."