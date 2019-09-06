Four Green Flags for parks in County Louth

Louth County Council has been awarded four Green Flags for its parks for a third year in a row.

The Green Flag Award is the benchmark international standard for publicly accessible parks and green spaces. The scheme originated from England and Wales. The scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces around the world.

Since 2017 Louth County Council proudly achieved four Flags for its parks. Louth was the only county outside Dublin to achieve four flags.

This year (2019) the council managed to retain all four flags for the following parks ; Blackrock park , St Helena Park , St Dominic’s Park and Ice house hill Park . These parks were recently judged by the national panel of Judges and achieved the awards.



The Green Flag Award scheme is also operating across Australia, Belgium, England, Finland, Germany, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Wales.

The green Flag Award scheme aims to encourage the provision of good quality public parks and green spaces that are managed in environmentally sustainable ways.



In Ireland the scheme is run by An Taisce-The National Trust of Ireland. A pilot scheme was started in 2015 (Dublin area) and a total of six parks were given awards. Louth County Council participated for the first time in 2016 and achieved one flag that year.

The Green Flag Awards scheme is judged by green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant parks / sites and assess them against eight strict criteria. These criteria include horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, health and safety presentation of place, conservation, biodiversity and heritage, and community involvement.

Parks and green spaces are normally judged in May and June each year and the winners are announced in July. Parks must apply each year to keep their Green Flag Award, and winning sites are eligible to fly a Green Flag in the park for a year.



Flags that are flying this year in Louth parks is testament to the efforts of many staff and volunteers, who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The often unseen hard work of many park staff over many years has provided Ireland with a wealth of treasured parks, gardens, and green spaces.

The council is proud to have so many wonderful green spaces in Louth for people to experience, and it encourages the public to head outdoors, explore and enjoy their local area.



Parks and green spaces are vitally important to the health and the emotional wellbeing of our communities. The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards the very best green spaces.

These important amenities provide us with a place to relax and enjoy the nature, and are major attractions for tourists and other visitors to Louth.