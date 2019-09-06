Dundalk Stadium making final plans for start of new season

Management at Dundalk Stadium is making final plans for the resumption of horseracing at its Racecourse Road venue after a Summer break during which significant work was carried out in preparation for the commencement of its Autumn Winter season which starts on Friday, 20th September next.

The seven race meeting (first race 5.25pm) begins a run of 35 such events to be held over the coming September to April period.

During August over 50 tonnes of Clopf fibre was blended into the surface as recommended by Martin Collins one of the world’s leading authorities on artificial all weather surfaces.

Other enhancements currently in progress will see further improvements made to what chief executive, Jim Martin calls ‘the spectator experience’ with the installation throughout the stadium of new HD televisions and video walls. Other minor improvements and upgrades to facilities are also in progress in preparation for the Autumn, Winter series.