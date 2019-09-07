MY DUNDALK LIFE: 'More trees, more bees, and more natural landscapes'

Dundalk councillor Marianne Butler is a member of the Green Party and is currently Leas-Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District

Tell us a bit about where you grew up

My early years were spent mostly on the Castletown Road. When I was older we moved to Quay Street where my parents still live.

What elements of Dundalk are you proud of most?

Our strong local communities, great small businesses, stunning scenery and award winning parks.

Why did you enter politics?

I saw it as a great opportunity to make a real contribution to my local community and to make sure we plan for the long term.

Is Dundalk a good place to work as a councillor?

I have enjoyed the last 10 years. It has been a great honour to serve local people and to have worked on projects such as the redevelopment of the Market Square, and other projects big and small.

Do you think Dundalk people are civically engaged?

Of course. You can't walk down a street without passing someone involved in everything from Tidy Towns, youth work, amateur drama, sports clubs and residents associations.

I think we need to support and help develop more civic leadership.

What do you think is the biggest issue Dundalk is currently facing?

Right now Brexit, affordable housing, and access to public services.

Is there anything you think Dundalk is lacking or that we could do with more of?

More bus routes, greater frequency, and better integration with other public transport options.

Are there any particular “green” initiatives that you would like to see implemented in Dundalk?

More trees, more bees, and more natural landscapes that support pollinators and insects.

Do you find that young people in Dundalk are more engaged in climate change issues than older people?

The climate strike on September 20 will be a massive event.

Young people have shown great leadership on climate emergency that is convincing every age-group that we need to take radical action to prevent irreversible damage to our planet.

How do you like to relax in town?

Walking my Mam's dog in St. Helena's Park and reading a good book when I have time.

How would you describe Dundalk people?

Hard working, cute and resilient.

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

Personally, my two boys are already preparing for Halloween so no doubt we will all get dressed up.

Professionally, I am focused on climate action.

Tell us about your favourite story about Dundalk, that you've heard?

Charlie Landsborough, the singer (what colour is the wind daddy/my forever friend) landed into a local pub for a drink.

He had a very distinctive look (long hair/long beard), some of the locals weren't sure about him and I think he was nearly run out of the place. Ultimately I think they had a good night's craic with him.

(Might be true or a local urban legend!)

What memories stand out from your youth most?

1. The flamingo in the Quay and my Dad, Larry, driving very close to the edge when we went to see it.

2. When Harp's new brewing vat passed down Castletown Road and St. Nicholas' Avenue.

3. Dundalk FC team coming to Castletown Girls school with the Cup.

4. In later years, the visit of Bill Clinton to Dundalk and in particular after when his car with himself, Chelsea and Hillary drove down Quay Street on their way to the Army Barracks.