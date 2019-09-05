Fairways Hotel in Dundalk hosting recruitment weekend

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Fairways Hotel in Dundalk is hosting a special recruitment weekend ahead of its grand reopening this November.

Join our team at Dundalk's newest most stylish 4-star hotel opening this November!

Recruitment Weekend Location:
Geraldines' Club Rooms, Haggardstown
Friday 13th & Saturday 14th September 2019
Friday from 12pm to 7pm and Saturday from 9am to 1pm

To apply, please email your CV to: recruitment@fairwayshotel.ie

All candidates being selected for interview will receive communication by email.

JOB ROLES AVAILABLE BELOW:


RECEPTION
Reception Manager
Reservations Agent
Receptionists
Front of House Porters
Night Manager
Night Porters

ACCOMMODATION
Accommodation Manager
Accommodation Supervisor
Accommodation Assistants
Linen Porters

BAR & RESTAURANT
Food & Beverage Manager
Bar Supervisors
Restaurant Supervisors
Bar Tenders
Restaurant Waiters
Part-time Food & Beverage Assistants

MAINTENANCE
Maintenance Manager
Maintenance Assistant

KITCHEN
Head Chef
Sous Chef
Chef De Parties
Pastry Chef
Commis Chefs
Kitchen Porters

CONFERENCE & BANQUETING
Conference & Banqueting Manager
Conference & Banqueting Supervisor
Conference & Banqueting Porters
Weekend Banqueting Assistants

SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Deputy General Manager
Human Resource Manager

SALES & MARKETING
Wedding & Events Executive
Sales Executive

FINANCE
Business Controller
Accounts Assistant

