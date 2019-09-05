SPONSORED CONTENT
Fairways Hotel in Dundalk hosting recruitment weekend
Jobs Alert
The Fairways Hotel in Dundalk is hosting a special recruitment weekend ahead of its grand reopening this November.
Join our team at Dundalk's newest most stylish 4-star hotel opening this November!
Recruitment Weekend Location:
Geraldines' Club Rooms, Haggardstown
Friday 13th & Saturday 14th September 2019
Friday from 12pm to 7pm and Saturday from 9am to 1pm
To apply, please email your CV to: recruitment@fairwayshotel.ie
All candidates being selected for interview will receive communication by email.
JOB ROLES AVAILABLE BELOW:
RECEPTION
Reception Manager
Reservations Agent
Receptionists
Front of House Porters
Night Manager
Night Porters
ACCOMMODATION
Accommodation Manager
Accommodation Supervisor
Accommodation Assistants
Linen Porters
BAR & RESTAURANT
Food & Beverage Manager
Bar Supervisors
Restaurant Supervisors
Bar Tenders
Restaurant Waiters
Part-time Food & Beverage Assistants
MAINTENANCE
Maintenance Manager
Maintenance Assistant
KITCHEN
Head Chef
Sous Chef
Chef De Parties
Pastry Chef
Commis Chefs
Kitchen Porters
CONFERENCE & BANQUETING
Conference & Banqueting Manager
Conference & Banqueting Supervisor
Conference & Banqueting Porters
Weekend Banqueting Assistants
SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Deputy General Manager
Human Resource Manager
SALES & MARKETING
Wedding & Events Executive
Sales Executive
FINANCE
Business Controller
Accounts Assistant
