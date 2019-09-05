Fairways Hotel in Dundalk hosting recruitment weekend

The Fairways Hotel in Dundalk is hosting a special recruitment weekend ahead of its grand reopening this November.

Join our team at Dundalk's newest most stylish 4-star hotel opening this November!

Recruitment Weekend Location:

Geraldines' Club Rooms, Haggardstown

Friday 13th & Saturday 14th September 2019

Friday from 12pm to 7pm and Saturday from 9am to 1pm

To apply, please email your CV to: recruitment@fairwayshotel.ie

All candidates being selected for interview will receive communication by email.

JOB ROLES AVAILABLE BELOW:



RECEPTION

Reception Manager

Reservations Agent

Receptionists

Front of House Porters

Night Manager

Night Porters

ACCOMMODATION

Accommodation Manager

Accommodation Supervisor

Accommodation Assistants

Linen Porters

BAR & RESTAURANT

Food & Beverage Manager

Bar Supervisors

Restaurant Supervisors

Bar Tenders

Restaurant Waiters

Part-time Food & Beverage Assistants

MAINTENANCE

Maintenance Manager

Maintenance Assistant

KITCHEN

Head Chef

Sous Chef

Chef De Parties

Pastry Chef

Commis Chefs

Kitchen Porters

CONFERENCE & BANQUETING

Conference & Banqueting Manager

Conference & Banqueting Supervisor

Conference & Banqueting Porters

Weekend Banqueting Assistants

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Deputy General Manager

Human Resource Manager

SALES & MARKETING

Wedding & Events Executive

Sales Executive

FINANCE

Business Controller

Accounts Assistant

