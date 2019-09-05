Seán Cox moves to UK to begin next stage of rehabilitation

Seán Cox, the Irishman who suffered severe injuries in an unprovoked attack in Liverpool in April 2018, begins the next stage in his rehabilitation journey this week.

After almost eighteen months of treatment in Ireland, Seán, who worked at Precision Cables, based at Mulholland Avenue in Dundalk, is being transported to a specialist neurological facility in the north of England for an initial twelve week rehabilitation programme focussed on developing Seán’s speech and movement.

Providing an update on Seán’s condition, his wife Martina Cox said: “Seán has made progress over the past eighteen months but it is extremely slow. He finds it very difficult to express himself verbally and, while it seems he can hear and understand more, his speech remains very challenged. It is unlikely that he ever will walk again which is difficult to accept for someone as active as Seán used to be.”

“On the positive side, he remains an avid sports fan and is always in a great mood when watching Dublin GAA or Liverpool on the television. We are about to start a renovation of our house in Dunboyne which will hopefully be finished by Christmas, making it wheelchair accessible and installing specialist equipment which will mean Seán can spend time in the family home rather than continually being in a hospital environment.”

“Being able to bring Seán to England for rehabilitation and, in time, having him spend more time in our adapted home is all privately funded and has been made possible by the generosity of so many people and organisations who took Seán into their hearts. The Cox family remain hugely grateful on Seán’s behalf for the ongoing show of support.”

This October, while in the UK, Seán and his family will make an emotional return to Anfield to watch his beloved Reds play, attending the game as a guest of Liverpool FC’s CEO Peter Moore.

The Support Seán campaign is also delighted to announce that comedian John Bishop, a lifelong Liverpool fan, will host a show in January 2020 in the Three Arena, Dublin in order to raise much-needed funds for Seán’s future care. Further details will be released in due course.