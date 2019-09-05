Louth TD hopes new driving test centre in Dundalk will reduce wait times

It is hoped that the new RSA (Road Safety Authority) driving test centre, set to open on the Newry Road in Dundalk on September 24, will have a positive impact for those planning on taking the driving test.

Welcoming the new centre, Louth TD Declan Breathnach said he hopes the new centre will help reduce wait times for tests.

The new centre will replace the one currently in Na Piarsaigh GAA Club, on the Blackrock road in Dundalk.

“The new RSA Driving Test Centre is a welcome initiative, replacing the current one in Na Piarsaigh GAA Club,'' said Deputy Breathnach.

“I know how stressful young people and their families find the long and costly process of doing their theory test, the 12 mandatory lessons and driving test before getting their full license,” he continued.

“The RSA states the average waiting time in the current Dundalk test centre is over 6 and a half weeks; but the forecasted waiting time for the upcoming month increases to 7 and a half weeks, which I imagine is due to the changing over of premises.

“I know people are anxious to attempt or re-attempt their test promptly, and I hope over time the new centre will lead to reduced waiting times.”

The RSA website gives some details on the wait times for test centres across the country. While the average waiting time in Dundalk is currently 6.6 weeks, the longest wait time in Dundalk is 9 weeks.

The pass rate in Dundalk in 2018 was 50.76% - almost 2% lower than the overall State average and almost 22% lower than in Clifden in County Galway - the centre that scored the highest pass rate. The lowest pass rate in 2018 was recorded in Raheny in Dublin.