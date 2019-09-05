Angry parents and students take to Dundalk streets over Irish school decision

Angry parents and students from north Leinster's only Irish-medium secondary school - Coláiste Lú - took to the streets of Dundalk this morning to protest against a decision to no longer allow students to be taught through the medium of Irish in a "deep immersion environment" at the school.

According to Aidan Kinsella, Secretary of the Coláiste Lú Parents Council, the school operates as an "Aonad" within Coláiste ChúChulainn, which is based at a new school building at the Marshes in Dundalk, and up to the end of the last school year has taught in a "deep immersion Irish environment".

However, Mr Kinsella contends that the school is now no longer operating as a gael choláiste since the beginning of the new school year.

This morning's protest, began at the school at the Marshes and proceeded to the local LMETB (Louth Meath Education Training Board) building on Chapel Street, were a petition was handed in "asking that our children will not be forced to learn in English," says Mr Kinsella.

The LMETB acts as patron for the school and parent Seoirse McCann explained in further detail the background to how today's protest came about.

"For the first five years it (the school) was housed in the old ESB building in Chapel Street where it operated on its own. About five years ago we were told of the plan to build a new state-of-the-art building at the Marshes, but that it would be shared with a new, as then, unfounded English secondary school which became Coláiste ChúChullainn.

"We were told the two schools would remain seperated and the students in Coláiste Lú would continue to have a totally immersive Irish language education."

Mr McCann added: "From the moment they moved in to the school it was clear that this was not going to be the case. They were immediately sharing lunch areas, breaktimes and even classes with the English-speaking students.

"Last May the very first group of students to enroll in Coláiste Lú sat their Leaving Cert. The first group to do so through Irish in Dundalk in more than 10-plus years," Mr McCann says.

He continues: "However, problems were rife and the parents started making complaints to LMETB about how the school was being run and how the students were not getting the education through Irish as promised."

Mr McCann adds that LMETB made a number of commitments that satisfied the parents last May. But the situation changed at the start of the new term this month, he says.

"Upon returning to school this September none of those commitments were kept and students were told that the option of studying through Irish was no longer available for most subjects. In fact some classes are only doing Irish itself and nothing else."

The Democrat contacted the LMETB for a response to these concerns, they cited continuing issues with securing teachers and resourcing.

However, in their statement to the Democrat they do not refer to the school directly as Coláiste Lú, only as an "Aonad" within Coláiste ChúChullainn, adding that it has been "referred to by certain parents as Coláiste Lú" and that "parents were advised previously that the Department of Education and Skills has not sanctioned a roll number for Coláiste Lú."

The statement went on: "Similar to other schools nationally, LMETB continue to experience difficulty in securing teachers in certain subject areas including Maths, Sciences, Modern Foreign Languages, Home Economics, Technology subjects, Guidance and SEN to name a few.

"LMETB also report a shortage of suitably qualified teachers to teach through the medium of Irish for the Aonad at Coláiste Chú Chulainn, Dundalk and Coláiste Pobail, Rathcairn."

The board's statement concluded: "LMETB are not in a position to commit resources sanctioned for other students to meet certain expectations expressed by parents/guardians of students attending the Aonad at Coláiste Chú Chulainn, Dundalk."

The LMETB also forwarded a letter to the Democrat which they say they received from the Department of Education and Skills in April 2019.

In the letter, the Department of Education concludes that student numbers at Coláiste Lú would "not be at a level which would indicate sufficient demand to warrant the transitioning of the Aonad to a stand-alone Gaelcholáiste at this stage."

The Letter from the Dept of Education to Chief Executive of LMETB Martin O'Brien says: "The principle issue of concern for parents is that they are seeking full immersion Irish-medium education for their children and that parents were advised on enrollment that their child would be availing of full education provision through the medium of Irish.

"It would be the norm that a school would liaise with parents and clearly communicate with them in relation to the education and/or facilities the school will provide to their children so that the parents would have a clear understanding of what they are signing up to."

The Dept of Education letter continued: "It would seem that the main issue here may be one of communication and expectation which the parents had based on commitments given to them at the time. It is not clear from your correspondence who would have given such a commitment.

"The Department's records do not show any evidence that a stand-alone Gaelcholáiste was ever intended, nor, given the level of enrollments in the Aonad, would it be considered that there is a case for this currently.

"It is normal practice that an English-medium school operating an Irish-medium Aonad, would have one roll number and one school principal, as is the case with Coláiste Chú Chulainn.

"Coláiste Lú has circa. 75 students of 516 students attending Coláiste Chú Chulainn. This would not be considered a sufficient level of enrollment to establish a stand alone Gaelcholaiste (with roll number and principal).

"Current enrollment numbers in the Aonad, and the potential intake from the Gaelscoil in Dundalk, would not be at a level which would indicate sufficient demand to warrant the transitioning of the Aonad to a stand-alone Gaelcholáiste at this stage."