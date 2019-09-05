Louth's Breathnach calls for clarity on border preparations

Louth Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach has said the Government needs to be honest with the public about the implications of a no-deal Brexit, particularly to border communities who will be most impacted.

In a statement issued today, Deputy Breathnach said:

“The cabinet met yesterday for over four hours and all Ministers received a document on the implications of a no-deal Brexit. Yet so far all we have heard from this meeting is unofficial leaks.

“These reports tell of immediate job losses in the tourism and hospitality sector and carnage in the fishing sector.

“Apparently Minister Coveney was asked about border checks but he did not elaborate. Another Minister admitted there will be checks but telling people will be awkward. For those living near the border, this is not good enough.”

Breathnach continued: “Border communities deserve to be made fully aware of the implications of a no-deal Brexit and Fianna Fáil has called on the Government to immediately publish the document seen by cabinet yesterday to ensure this happens.”