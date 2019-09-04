McGahon calls on Louth people to speak out on issues impacting rural Ireland

Louth councillor John McGahon has called on Louth people to make use of a new online survey seeking the views of the public, on key challenges and opportunities for rural Ireland.

The survey is part of a consultation process being undertaken by the Department of Rural and Community Development to inform the development of a new, whole-of-Government policy for rural Ireland for the period 2020-2025.

Cllr McGahon said “The Department of Rural and Community Development is now developing a new rural policy for Ireland, to follow on from the Action Plan for Rural Development which reaches the end of its three-year lifecycle at the end of 2019.

“The new policy will reflect a whole-of-Government commitment to rural Ireland and will take account of other key policy initiatives such as Project Ireland 2040, Future Jobs Ireland and the Government’s Climate Action Plan.

“This survey is an opportunity for Louth people to have their say on issues which impact rural communities. It covers areas such as employment opportunities, Brexit, access to public services and facilities, broadband connectivity and transport infrastructure.”

He added: “I strongly encourage people living in Louth to have their say on this vitally important policy area.”

The public consultation survey is available online here - until Friday October 11, 2019.