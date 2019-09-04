'Prepare for Brexit' event in Dundalk this September

“We understand that even the concept of 'getting Brexit ready' is a huge challenge for many SMEs” begins Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise in Louth. “For the most part it can be hard to define what you’re getting ready for when the true impact of Brexit is still not clear.”

With the clock ticking down to Brexit on 31st October, Thomas has a clear message for SMEs in the north east.

“As a small business owner, you are not on your own. The Local Enterprise Office, Enterprise Ireland and a multitude of state agencies are here to help and support you in these uncertain times.”

The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation are inviting SME owners and managers to a free Information Session on Monday, 23rd September at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk.

Thomas explained: “Hosted by Minister Heather Humphreys, this event brings together all of the state agencies providing different supports advice and information to SMEs. This free morning briefing, from 08.00-10.30hrs, allows you to discover what we can do to help. It also provides the opportunity to talk one-to-one with the various agencies and ask them your own particular questions.”

Thomas concluded: “While the outcome of Brexit is still uncertain, we want SMEs in the north-east to realise that you are not facing it alone. We want to hear from you, to meet you and to support you. Join us on the 23rd September for this free event. Book your place by visiting www.localenterprise.ie/louth/news or talk to us about our range of Brexit supports on 1890 202 303.”

The Local Enterprise Offices nationally play a major role in offering expertise, know-how and financial support to local businesses. The Local Enterprise Office Louth is part of Louth County Council and supported by Enterprise Ireland.