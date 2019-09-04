Dundalk Drugs Unit vehicle 'attacked outside station'

Louth Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that an attack on a garda vehicle last night was "brazen and reprehensible".

Councillor Ó Murchú explained what happened in a statement to the Democrat: "I spoke to Superintendent Gerry Curley this morning in relation to the recent petrol bomb attacks on a house in Clontygora Court.

"During that conversation Superintendent Curley told me that there was also an attempted arson attack last night on a Garda drugs unit vehicle which was parked outside Dundalk Garda Station."

Cllr Ó Murchú added: "Thankfully the attackers were disturbed in the act and one individual was arrested.

"The fact that those responsible would have the audacity to mount such an attack at the Garda Station shows how brazen and emboldened these criminals are.

"I also think that it is possible that these criminals identified and targeted the Drugs Unit vehicle in particular.

"This attack further demonstrates the need for a fully resourced Garda service in Louth. The Garda Commissioner must rethink any reorganisation plans which would reduce resources from Dundalk and Co Louth."