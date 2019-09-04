'The phantom canine sh**ter of seaside village'

Local Sinn Fein councillor Thomas Sharkey drew much laughter at last night's Dundalk Municipal District meeting in Dromiskin when he described the alleged culprit for much of the dog fouling in Blackrock as 'the phantom canine shitter of seaside village'.

The remark came during a discussion about the much-maligned anti-dog fouling stencils which appeared across Dundalk and Blackrock during the summer.

Cllr Sharkey praised the stencils, which have been placed on the ground in several areas, for raising awareness of the ongoing problem for dog owners in particular.

Meanwhile, Cllr Maria Doyle stated that some of the stencils were already fading, drawing attention to one stencil in particular on the Carrick Road as evidence of this.

The Fine Gael Cllr also asked the council about the impact of the stencils. She added that she believed a strong focus on enforcement and fines was needed to tackle the problem.

In a response by the local authority, Cllr Doyle was informed that the stencils are subject to fading over time and there will be a review done on them. The council representative added they they could not give an exact figure on how many had been deployed across the area.

The council representative also stated that raising awareness does work, however, while enforcement is okay, it is difficult to "nail" people for dog fouling. They said they were sending out patrols to enforce it.