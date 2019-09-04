Blessing of the Graves sub-committee voted for by Dundalk Municipal District

The introduction of a Dundalk Municipal District sub-committee for the annual Blessing of the Graves at St Patrick's Cemetery has been voted for following last night's monthly meeting in Dromiskin.

Cllr Conor Keelan proposed a vote on his motion saying the sub-committee would be an attempt to "try to reassure the people of the town that they can come back safely" to next year's patron following an incident at this year's event.

Independent councillor Mave Yore agreed with the Fianna Fáil councillor, saying: "we have to be pro-active to get this done for the decent ordinary people of Dundalk".

Cllr Sean Kelly asked if a event management plan had been submitted to Louth County Council.

Cllr Maria Doyle explained that she was previously informed by Louth County Council that "there was no event management plan in place".

The Fine Gael councillor added that she was told by the local authority that it was not an executive function.

"We want to work with the executive", said Cllr Doyle, "this is an ongoing issue... we want to work together to make a safe event."

Sinn Fein Cllr Thomas Sharkey suggested that they invite representatives of the Catholic Parishes of Dundalk to come and speak to the Dundalk Municipal District to discuss a collaborative approach to organising the event in future.

Cllr Emma Coffey added that "people have no confidence in safety to attend the Blessing of the Graves" and there is a need to "restore confidence in attending the event".