Dundalk archeology finds could impact progress of Clanbrassil Street works

The finding of archaeological pieces, including pottery, at a depth of 500mm along Church Street in Dundalk could have an impact on the progress of the ongoing Clanbrassil Street & St Nicholas Quarter regeneration programme.

At last night's Dundalk Municipal District meeting in St Peter's National School in Dromiskin it was revealed by Louth County Council representatives that builders had come across pieces of archeology close to Ma Brady's on Church Street and that a archeological team had started to review the trenches earlier this week.

The council explained that they would have to see what impact these archeological works could have on the progress of the works.

According to LMFM this morning, a skeleton was also found during the discovery, however authorities are now satisfied that it relates to the nearby St Nicholas Church of Ireland graveyard.

The Council did admit that works were "running behind at the minute".

The council also revealed that there will be a moritorium on works on Clanbrassil Street/Church Street in December, with all building work stopping for that usually busy festive period.