Deaths in Louth - Wednesday September 4, 2019

The death has occurred of Jackie Callan of Calwood House, Balregan, Brid-A-Crin, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Peter & Molly, brother Vincent and sister Agnes.

Beloved husband of Maura (née Woods), cherished father of Celsus, Nairn & Eunan. Jackie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Gail, Joanne & Kellie, adoring grandchildren Niall, Ciaran, Conor & Seán, sister Maria, brothers Jimmy, Eamon, Damian, David, Dessie, & Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and by all who knew and loved him.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91E6EX) from 9 o’clock this evening Tuesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 o’clock, walking to the Church of The Holy Rosary, Brid-A-Crinn, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home, T 0429334240.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Keith Branigan of Grove Road, Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On August 27 2019, suddenly. Keith, beloved husband to Rachel and loving son of Iris. Sadly missed by his loving wife, Ma, sisters Sarah Jane and Caitlin, nieces Ruby and Jessica, nephews Krue and Joe, Nana Rose, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Barry and Andrew, sisters-in-law Ruth and Michelle, Sarah Jane’s partner Anthony, dad Ants, grandparents Jermiah and Kathleen, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his Ma's home, Grove Road, Ballsgrove from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock tomorrow Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am arriving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning.

May he rest in peace