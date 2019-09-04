Second Dundalk 'petrol bomb' attack a 'reckless act of intimidation'
Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has described a second petrol bomb attack on a house in Clontygora Court as ‘a dangerously reckless act of intimidation.’
Councillor Ó Murchú said: "This is the second time in as many days that this property has been targeted.
"I spoke to a Garda at the scene shortly after the attack.
“He confirmed two petrol bombs were thrown at the residence.
“Luckily only one actually ignited and it was brought under control very quickly.
“However the outcome could have been much more serious and we could have been looking at serious damage to property or loss of life tonight.
“Clontygora Court is an estate with many young families.
“Many are living in fear of getting caught up in this violence.
“The Garda Commissioner must ensure every resource is afforded to Dundalk Gardaí to ensure that situations such as this are not allowed to further escalate.
“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it to Dundalk Gardaí."
