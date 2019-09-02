Crime
Garda investigation launched following alleged aggravated burglary in Dundalk
Incident took place in Barrack Street area
Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a report of an alleged aggravated burglary incident that occurred at an apartment complex in the Barrack Street area of Dundalk on August 30.
The incident took place at 1:30am. According to Gardaí, a man in his 40s received slash-type injuries requiring him to attend our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information on is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 938 8400.
