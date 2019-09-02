Dundalk gardai issue scam letter warning

Gardai in Dundalk have issues a warning to the public in the area to be on their guard after several local people contacted them regarding a "scam letter" they received.

The letter (below) asks for the receiver to forward them their bank details.

Gardai released a statement on Facebook this afternoon:

"Please be aware that there is a scam letter circulating and a number of people have contacted Dundalk Garda Station to say they have received a letter similar to this one except that the names have been changed. No not give out any bank details."