Irish Water carry out survey of Dundalk and Blackrock sewer network

Irish Water say they have carried out surveys of the sewer network in Dundalk and Blackrock.

This is the first time surveys of this scale have been carried out in these locations and will allow Irish Water to assess the capacity, condition and performance level of the sewer network.

The survey results will inform the Drainage Area Plan for Dundalk and Blackrock. Irish Water is investing over €1.2million to develop this plan for the North-East Region, which will help to improve the performance of the wastewater network, protect the environment and facilitate social and economic development over the coming years.

The works involved using CCTV to survey over six kilometres of sewers, mapping and inspecting pumping stations, an estimated 285 manholes, and monitoring the wastewater and rainwater flows in the network.

This work is part of Irish Water’s commitment to protecting Ireland’s waterways and coastal areas and ensuring that the wastewater infrastructure is in place to support population growth and economic development.

Eunan Canavan, Capital Programmes Regional Lead, commented: “This work is part of Irish Water’s commitment to safeguard Ireland’s waterways and ensuring that the wastewater infrastructure is in place to support population growth and economic development. Much of the sewer network is in poor condition due to its age. Data gathered from this project will allow us to improve the wastewater treatment network in Dundalk and Blackrock by identifying the areas most urgently in need of upgrading and allowing us to plan our investment so that we can meet the needs of these communities now and into the future.”