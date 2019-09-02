Ardee and Drogheda focus of major investment in Louth in ten year HSE Capital Programme

Louth is set to see major healthcare investment over the next ten years, according to Louth Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd.

Deputy O’Dowd said in a statement issued this morning that Louth is to benefit from investment in the following major projects:

Five new theatres Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda

Equip and fit out- ED expansionists Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Equip and fit out the surgical ward with an additional 24 beds in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

The phased development of St Mary's Drogheda;

A 50 bed community nursing unit in Ardee

New ambulance base in Ardee

"While these projects are at different stages of development the Government commitment to improve our Health services in County Louth is absolutely clear and very welcome indeed", Deputy O'Dowd added.

More to follow.