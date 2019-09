Gardai in Dundalk are investigating after a man armed with what has been described as a handgun robbed a shop in the town yesterday.

According to LMFM, a man with his face covered by a scarf entered a shop on Jocelyn Street after 9am yesterday morning armed with what looked like a handgun.

The man made off with a sum of money.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station.