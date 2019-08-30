Court
Man to appear in court over Carrickmacross gun seizure
A 34 year old man arrested on Wednesday by Gardaí investigating the seizure of four firearms is due to appear before Carrickmacross District Court today at 3pm.
Shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, Gardaí from the Monaghan Roads Policing Unit in Carrickmacross stopped a car on the N2. During a search of the car, four firearms were recovered.
The driver was arrested and detained under Section 30, Offences against the state act.
