O'Dowd implores people in Louth to help combat criminality by supporting Gardaí

Gardaí in Louth are working tirelessly in difficult circumstances and will need the continuing support of the local community to combat Drogheda’s criminality, says Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd.

Deputy O’Dowd, praised the "hard work and professionalism of Gardaí on the ground working to stem the violence that has blighted the town over the last 12 months".

The Fine Gael TD said: “The shooting this week was an appalling act of violence carried out in a reckless and mindless manner. I utterly condemn it and I’m confident that the perpetrators behind the violence that have plagued our community will be brought to justice in the near future.

“I am in regular contact with the Minister for Justice and I have been reassured by the Superintendent that he has adequate resources to deal with the current feud.

“However, Gardaí will need the continued help of the community in combatting this criminality and I would ask that anyone with information should contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

“The addition of 25 new Gardai stationed in the Drogheda unit has had a significant impact in taking on the criminality head on as it has freed up more experienced Gardai from administrative duties, this alongside the support of the ARU and ERU have made significant inroads.”

He added:

“Operation Stratus consists of Highly Visible Check Points, Armed and Uniformed Patrols and Days of Action, in addition to covert policing initiatives targeting parties involved in Drogheda feud.

"To date, over 300 proactive searches have been carried out along with 870 Armed Support Unit/Roads Policing checkpoints and 1,253 proactive uniform and plain clothes patrols.”