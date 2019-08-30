Deaths in Louth - Friday September 30 2019

The death has occurred of Dr John Murphy of Blackrock, Dundalk, Louth / Carlow Town, Carlow

Suddenly at his home on August 28. Youngest son of the late Larry and Marie Murphy, Station Road, Carlow. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ciara, brother Tom, sisters Mary and Anne, mother-in-law May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, beloved nephews and nieces, cousins family and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Friday evening.

May he rest in peace



