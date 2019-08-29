Dundalk Photographic Society returns for new season

Dundalk Photographic Society get back to business for their new season on the 5th September and will return to a refurbished club room in Conradh Na Gaeilge in Seatown.

The premises was damaged by fire a few years back, so with its shiny floors and period features, the club hopes to get down to business and continue to produce award winning photographs that they have become known for during their 40 years on the go.

The club is open to new members of all levels, from beginners to advanced at a cost of €100. DPS will also hold a Six Week Beginners Course commencing on 18th September at a cost of €120 or at €125 to include a years membership.

If you wish to join DPS on 5th September or attend the beginners classes on 18th September, please contact Sean 0879040733