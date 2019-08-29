Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, August 29, 2019

The death has occurred of Olive Deane (née Coburn) of Rosewood, Red Barns Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being lovingly cared for by Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Peadar, brothers Phil, Sean, Brendan and Pat, sister Eileen, She will be sadly missed by her loving children Mary, Dermot, Patricia, Peter, Deirdre and Philip, brother Dermot, sisters May, Mona, Briege and Anne, sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Deirdre, Rosewood, Red Barns Road from Friday 12noon to 8pm, Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am driving to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to

The National Council for The Blind.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Harnett (née O'Callaghan) of 70 Avondale Park and late of Shelagh, Dundalk

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at The Louth County Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre deceased by her parents Patrick & Maggie, brother Jimmy and sister Maureen. Beloved wife of Pat and cherished mother of Alan and Aidan. Maggie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, sons, daughters-in-law Gillian and Leisa, adoring grandchildren Jenna, Alfie, Will and Blake, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91H7P6) on Thursday between 7 o’clock and 9 o’clock and on Friday between 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 to the Emanuel Community Church, Seatown Place, Dundalk (Eircode A91W722) arriving for Funeral service at 11 o’clock. Thereafter to Dowdallshill Cemetery for burial.

House Private Saturday morning.