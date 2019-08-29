Louth motorists will not need green card to travel cross border post-Brexit

Following intense speculation for a number of months on the matter, it has finally been revealed that Irish Motorists will not need a Green Card to travel across the Irish border in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Last week many insurance companies sent out letters to their Irish customers explaining the situation. Liberty Insurance sent out the following message to clarify the situation.

The letter detailed: “Previously, the advice received was that all Irish Motorists would need a valid Green Card if they were travelling to Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“However, there has been an important update to this position. The UK Government has advised that in event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit, they will accept valid insurance certificates and discs for Irish registered vehicles as proof of insurance.

“That means that once you have an up-to-date insurance disc, a Green Card will not be required to drive in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“For vehicles exempt from carrying discs, such as motor-cycles and certain agricultural tractors, your Irish Motor Certificate will be accepted as proof of insurance.

“If you were already issued with a Green Card, it remains valid until your renewal and it will also be accepted as proof of insurance from the relevant authorities in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“Given the significant number of Green Card requests received from our customers we wanted to share this positive development with you.

"To reiterate, if there is a ‘no deal’ Brexit, as long as your Irish registered vehicle has a valid insurance certificate and disc, you will not need a Green Card when travelling to Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”