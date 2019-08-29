Local councillor slams illegal dumping on North Louth beach

Local councillor Antoin Watters has lashed out at those responsible for illegal dumping on a beach in north Louth.

Taking to social media, Cllr Watters explained the situation:

"Illegal dumping discovered at Rockmarshall beach by one of the members of the Peninsula Marine Litter Project.

"We are due to clean the area in the coming weeks.

"A lot of people are working hard to keep are area looking well but a small minority insist on dumping."