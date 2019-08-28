Gardai in Carrickmacross seize four loaded handguns after speed check stop

Gardaí arrested one man and sized four firearms in Lisanisk, Carrickmacross Co. Monaghan today.

A Monaghan Roads Policing Unit carrying out speed checks on the N2 in Carrickmacross stopped a car. A road side drugs test was carried out on the Driver.

In a follow up search of the car, four loaded pistols with ammunition were sized.

The Driver, a male (30s) was arrested in connection and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under section 30 Offences against The State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.