Crime
Gardai in Carrickmacross seize four loaded handguns after speed check stop
Gardai
Gardaí arrested one man and sized four firearms in Lisanisk, Carrickmacross Co. Monaghan today.
A Monaghan Roads Policing Unit carrying out speed checks on the N2 in Carrickmacross stopped a car. A road side drugs test was carried out on the Driver.
In a follow up search of the car, four loaded pistols with ammunition were sized.
The Driver, a male (30s) was arrested in connection and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under section 30 Offences against The State Act 1939.
Investigations are ongoing.
