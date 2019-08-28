CRIME
REPORT: Gardai seize handguns during 'routine stop' in Castleblaney
Gardai
REPORT: Gardai seize handguns during 'routine stop' in Castleblaney
According to reports this afternoon, gardai in Castleblaney seized four handguns during what is described as a "routine stop".
Crime journalist Michael O'Toole took to Twitter to report that a man was also arrested during the stop.
Four handguns seized by @gardainfo officers during a routine stop in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. One man arrested.— Michael O'Toole (@mickthehack) August 28, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on