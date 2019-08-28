CRIME

REPORT: Gardai seize handguns during 'routine stop' in Castleblaney

Gardai

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

REPORT: Gardai seize handguns during 'routine stop' in Castleblaney

REPORT: Gardai seize handguns during 'routine stop' in Castleblaney

According to reports this afternoon, gardai in Castleblaney seized four handguns during what is described as a "routine stop".

Crime journalist Michael O'Toole took to Twitter to report that a man was also arrested during the stop.