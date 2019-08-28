VIDEO
WATCH: Joyous moment Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst declared winner of Euro fight
Local boxer Amy Broadhurst saw off Anastasiia Beliakova of Russia today with a unanimous decision win at the European Women’s Elite Championships in Madrid.
The wonderful moment she was declared the winner has been captured on video:
A guaranteed medal for @amybroadhurst12 at the Euros! pic.twitter.com/z2YgP77aG3— Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) August 28, 2019
Amy fights in Friday's semi final against Finland's Mira Potkonen for a place in the final.
