WATCH: Joyous moment Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst declared winner of Euro fight

David Lynch

David Lynch

Local boxer Amy Broadhurst saw off Anastasiia Beliakova of Russia today with a unanimous decision win at the European Women’s Elite Championships in Madrid.

The wonderful moment she was declared the winner has been captured on video:

Amy fights in Friday's semi final against Finland's Mira Potkonen for a place in the final.